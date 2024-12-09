Rajasthan: 5-Year-Old Falls into Borewell in Dausa; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video)

Dausa , Rajasthan (December 9, 2024): A 5-year-old boy, Aryan, has fallen into a 150-foot deep borewell while playing in Kalikhad village, Dausa district. A rescue operation is in progress to safely bring the child out.

Dausa, Rajasthan: A 5-year-old boy fell into a borewell while playing. The administration has initiated a swift rescue operation, supplying oxygen and using JCB machines to reach the child, who is stuck about 150 feet underground pic.twitter.com/ezRqb4ZtGn — IANS (@ians_india) December 9, 2024

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Aryan suddenly fell into an open borewell near his home. Reports suggest that there were no safety measures in place around the borewell. The family immediately alerted the local administration about the incident.

In response, Deputy SP Charul Gupta and Dausa MLA DC Bairwa arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue efforts. The administration prioritised the operation by deploying two JCB machines to excavate the area around the borewell.

Pipes are being used to supply oxygen inside the borewell to ensure the child's safety.

The incident recalls a similar tragedy in Barmer on November 20, when a 4-year-old child died after falling into an open borewell despite several hours of rescue attempts. Local residents and Aryan’s family members are gathered at the site, praying for his safe return.