Rajasthan Accident: Car Hits Student, Mows Down Electric Pole in Sikar; Video Surfaces

Thar vehicle struck a student and an electric pole in the Piprali area of Sikar Thursday. The incident occurred as the vehicle navigated a crowd of coaching class students on the road. The vehicle ran over the leg of a student identified as Ankit who was walking with a friend. Ankit was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle also struck an electric pole.

🚘Shocking incident in Sikar, Rajasthan! A Thar plows through a crowded road, injuring a student and knocking down an electric pole. The chaotic moment was caught on CCTV and has sparked outrage online.#Thar#CCTV#Sikar#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/6QoO2EY4QQ — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) January 9, 2025

The entire incident was captured on CCTV and later surfaced online. The vehicle registered with the number plate "HR 26 FQ 6796" was involved in the mishap. After hitting Ankit, the driver attempted to reverse the vehicle but struck the electric pole cutting off power to the area for eight hours, according to reports.

Virendra Dhaka director of a local coaching institute reportedly filed a complaint at the Udyog Nagar police station noting that one of his students had been injured in the accident. Police are searching for the driver who is reportedly absconding and are working to seize the vehicle.