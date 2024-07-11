Rajasthan Accident: Tanker Crushes Car, Four Dead In Horrific Collision In Manasingh; Shocking Visuals Surface (Watch Video)

In a heart-wrenching incident near the Charbhuja police station, four individuals lost their lives when a fuel tanker collided with a Creta car during an overtaking attempt. The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning, has left the local community in shock. The collision was reportedly a result of an overtaking maneuver that went disastrously wrong. The fuel tanker, unable to avoid the Creta car, crashed into it with devastating force. The impact was so severe that the car was completely crushed, killing all four occupants instantly.

Rajsamand, Rajasthan: Tragic accident in Manasingh near Charbhuja police station; 4 killed as fuel tanker crushes Creta car. Petrol leakage continues. Incident occurred during overtaking attempt pic.twitter.com/HxDxylJvFZ — IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2024

The tanker was leaking petrol all over the road. Emergency services were quick to respond, but the damage had already been done. The continuous leakage of petrol from the tanker posed a significant risk, raising fears of a potential fire or explosion. Firefighters and police worked tirelessly to secure the area, divert traffic, and prevent any further incidents. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the tanker driver may have been speeding, but further details will emerge as the investigation progresses. The identities of the victims have not been released, pending notification of their families.