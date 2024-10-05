Rajasthan: Agniveer Dies After Cylinder Explodes During Training in Bharatpur

Bharatpur, Rajasthan (October 5, 2024): A 30-year-old Agniveer died in a training accident at Army unit in Bharatpur district on Saturday. The incident occurred at 103 AD Army Unit in the Sewar police station area when a fire extinguisher gas cylinder exploded during a firefighting training session. The blast severely injured the Agniveer, who was later declared dead at a private hospital.

Bharatpur, Rajasthan: During Army training, a fire extinguisher gas cylinder exploded, resulting in the death of an Agniveer. The incident occurred at the 103 AD Army Unit in the Sewar police station area of Bharatpur district, where soldiers were being trained in operating fire… pic.twitter.com/S7JgGujjgB — IANS (@ians_india) October 5, 2024

According to regional media reports, deceased, identified as Saurabh, son of Rakesh Pal, was a resident of Bhakra village in Kannauj district, Uttar Pradesh. He had joined the Agniveer Corps a year ago. Saurabh, who was unmarried, is survived by his father, a younger brother named Utkarsh, and two sisters. His mother died about eight years ago.

An autopsy was conducted at the RBH Hospital mortuary, but the body has not been handed over to the family yet.