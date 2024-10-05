Rajasthan: Agniveer Dies After Cylinder Explodes During Training in Bharatpur

October 5, 2024

Bharatpur, Rajasthan (October 5, 2024): A 30-year-old Agniveer died in a training accident at Army unit in Bharatpur district on Saturday.  The incident occurred at 103 AD Army Unit in the Sewar police station area when a fire extinguisher gas cylinder exploded during a firefighting training session. The blast severely injured the Agniveer, who was later declared dead at a private hospital.

According to regional media reports, deceased, identified as Saurabh, son of Rakesh Pal, was a resident of Bhakra village in Kannauj district, Uttar Pradesh. He had joined the Agniveer Corps a year ago. Saurabh, who was unmarried, is survived by his father, a younger brother named Utkarsh, and two sisters. His mother died about eight years ago.

An autopsy was conducted at the RBH Hospital mortuary, but the body has not been handed over to the family yet.

