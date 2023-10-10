Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Tears flow as former MLA Maman Singh Yadav loses ticket to Tijara MP Mahant Balaknath

The Election Commission has announced November 23rd for polls in Rajasthan. The state is currently governed by the Congress and the BJP is the main opposition party. A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 41 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, Former MLA Maman Singh Yadav expressed his emotions by shedding tears when Tijara MP Mahant Balaknath was chosen as the candidate for the ticket.

Out of the 41 candidates, only three are women while 12 are those who were also fielded by the party in the 2018 assembly polls. The 41 constituencies for which the BJP issued the list included six SC and 10 ST seats. Polling for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 23 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Rajasthan has a total of 5,26,80,545 voters that include 5,25,38,655 general voters, 1,41,890 service voters, 22,04,514 first time voters, 5,60,990 PwD voters and 11,78,285 voters who are aged 80-plus. There shall be maximum 1500 electors in a polling station. In Rajasthan, the number of polling booths has decreased to 51,756 compared to 51,796 in 2018. The opinion polls in the state have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP and the Congress. However, the ruling party is expected to have a certain edge over the BJP.