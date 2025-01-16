Rajasthan BJP chief slams Rahul Gandhi for his 'fighting BJP, RSS' remarks

Jaipur, Jan 16 Rajasthan unit BJP president Madan Rathore has criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's recent statement, calling it irresponsible and questioning the remarks' alignment with national interests.

Madan Rathore accused Rahul Gandhi of disregarding his oath to uphold the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India, suggesting that his actions and remarks betray loyalty to the country.

Rahul Gandhi had recently said: "We are fighting BJP, RSS, and the Indian state itself."

"Rahul Gandhi's statements reveal where his true loyalties lie -- toward Italy rather than India," said Rathore.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's comments against the Indian state either reflect poor word choice or a deliberate expression of his inner sentiments.

Rathore questioned the intent behind the Congress leader's statement about "fighting with the Indian state", asserting that such rhetoric does not align with the principles of nationalism.

He emphasised that every citizen strives to elevate the spirit of nationalism, and while political opposition is a vital part of democracy, issuing statements that challenge the nation itself is unacceptable.

Criticising the Congress' inconsistencies, Rathore pointed out that leaders of the Rajasthan Congress unit have expressed interest in emulating RSS-style organisational structures.

"If they are genuinely inspired, I invite them to visit RSS branches, where they can receive proper training," Rathore said.

He praised the RSS as a nationalist organisation that operates solely in the nation's interests, fostering patriotism in its members' conduct and activities.

Rathore urged Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to refrain from making statements that tarnish India’s image.

"A true leader's words and deeds should reflect loyalty to the nation, not animosity towards its system," he said.

He also advised Congress to learn from the example set by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's grandmother, in subjects related to national unity.

Rathore concluded by reiterating that any rhetoric against the Indian state undermines the essence of national character and urged the opposition to act responsibly in their political discourse.

