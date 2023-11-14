Rajasthan: BJP nominee Mahant Balaknath compares election to India-Pakistan cricket match

Jaipur, Nov 14 Mahant Balaknath, the BJP MP from Alwar who has been fielded by the party from Tijara for the November 25 Assembly polls in Rajasthan, has made yet another controversial statement by reportedly comparing his contest to an India-Pakistan cricket match.

In a purported video that has gone viral on social media, Balaknath could be heard saying, "Look, this time it is a cricket match between India and Pakistan. It is not just a fight for victory here.The fight is also for voting percentage.There is no need to tell what the voting percentage is.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Congress has fielded Imran Khan as its candidate against Balaknath from Tijara.

"All those tribes have become one, and if their plans are defeated by the voting percentage, they will not unite again in the coming future and conspire to defeat our Sanatan Dharma.Therefore, the voting percentage also must increase," Balaknath said.

On October 22 while addressing a gathering in a village in the constituency, Balaknath had said that this time the voting will be such that the voters in the village will be 1,440, but the number of votes will be 1,450. The Election Commission will wonder where so many votes came from, he had said, prompting the poll panel to issue a notice to the BJP MP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor