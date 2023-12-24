Rajasthan BJP to roll out Rath Yatras to ensure Modi Ki Guarantee works

Jaipur, Dec 24 Buoyant after the party's victory in the assembly polls, the BJP is all set to ensure that the Modi Ki Guarantee promise now gets implemented on the ground throughout the state.

The party has started sending Modi Raths to each gram panchayat via the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra where party workers are going to evaluate how many families are without the houses, health cards and gas cards and other facilities being provided by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, said Narayan Pancharia, state BJP vice president who was the campaign committee convenor for the assembly polls in Rajasthan.

Aiming to grab all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the party is taking out these Modi Raths to each gram panchayat where a team of party workers will ensure that each villager gets the Ayushman card and LPG connection. They will also see who all are missing out on the houses and tap connections under the PM Awaas Yojana and Nal Jal Yojana, he added.

In one day, a rath will go to a minimum of two gram panchayats and will stay there for 4 to 6 hours. Officials along with the party MLAs, MPs etc will be there to take quick action in all matters. We have set a target to complete this task by January 26, 2024. Then we can have the data ready with us on how many people are yet to benefit under Modi ki Guarantee and later we shall start our work, Pancharia said.

The idea behind this initiative is to check out how government polices reach each gram panchayat, said Pancharia. All these Raths carry a big picture of PM Modi so that each villager feels that Modi is reaching out to them in this Rath to ask them what they need, he added.

This Rath Yatra has started in all the states but we are late in Rajasthan because of the assembly polls. The Raths have LED and pictures of Modi. We have these Raths in the urban as well as the rural areas, he stated.

PM Modi in all his speeches in Rajasthan had spoken on the Modi ki Guarantees and we are beginning the task of realising these guarantees, he said.

Many people must be thinking that we are looking at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but that is not the reality. We are working with a vision to see our country on top in 2047 when we complete 100 years of independence, Pancharia explained.

We have set a target to become the world's third biggest economy by 2030. In 2047, we aim to see Viksit Bharat shining on top on the world and hence this initiative. The mission can be accomplished when all our villages, towns, cities and states develop, he added.

He said that the Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which started in the state, will go to all the gram panchayats of Rajasthan till 26 January 2024. The basic objective of this Yatra is to make every citizen of the country economically and socially strong, capable and prosperous.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the objective of the initiative is to take the full benefits of the Central government schemes to the last person. Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it will be our endeavor that not even a single family is deprived of the benefits of the schemes, he added.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari said that this yatra is making people aware of the benefits of various welfare schemes of the Central government.

