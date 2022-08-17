Rajasthan boy's death: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat slams Congress rule

Terming the death of a Dalit boy in Rajasthan's Jalore as "unfortunate" Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Wednesday said the Congress is politicking on the issue in its greed for power and that the chief minister Ashok Gehlot led state government is a sinking ship.

"Miscreants are losing the fear of law in the state as the Congress party is preoccupied in retaining power. Even after 75 years of independence, such incidents which do not befit a civilized society are taking place in the state. Such incidents, be it be those connected with violence against children or women or that target a particualr community are on the rise during this Congress government's term," Shekhawat said.

His remarks came after a student from a Dalit community was allegedly killed for touching a water pot in Jalore district.

The union minister also highlighted that the Rajasthan Police aimed to create fear among criminals and the trust of the public in them has been completely erased.

"Rajasthan Police's motto used to 'Fear among criminals and trust in the general public' but over the last three years, there has been a complete about turn. The general public is living in fear, while criminals rein unbridled. The masses feel that mafia is running rout in the state," he added.

Shekhawat further said that several Congress leaders including former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot have themselves raised questions about the wrongdoings of their own party.

"Sachin Pilot is not alone in the Congress party, somewhere at some point or the other, someone's conscience keeps on waking up, sometimes Bharat Singh Kandanpur talks about something, sometimes some MLA talks about it while the honourable Chief Minister ridicules some politicians. I think this is a sign of a sinking ship," noted the Union Minister.

He also stressed that Bharatiya Janata Party has been vocal about raising issues as opposition.

"BJP is trying to stand with the society on all these issues by being vocal. We are trying our best to play the role of the opposition. And time and again the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has said that this time we will fight this decisive battle on the road," the minister said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra visited the residence of a Dalit student who was allegedly killed over touching a water pot in Jalore district.

After meeting the family, the Congress leader told ANI, "It is a matter of concern that such an incident happened. Police are investigating the incident. The state government will ensure that perpetrator is given stringent punishment. State government and party have ensured all the help to student's family."

A minor boy who was a Dalit was allegedly beaten to death by a teacher in Surana village of Rajasthan.

Family members of the nine-year-old boy who died on Saturday in an Ahmedabad hospital alleged that the child was assaulted by a teacher on July 20 for touching a drinking pot that was meant for upper caste people.

As per the police report, the incident took place on July 20 at a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, where the teacher allegedly beat up the minor for touching the pot of water in the school.

"A case of death of a student after being hit by a teacher in a private school in Surana, Jalore has been registered. The incident took place around 20 days back. The accused has been called for questioning, investigation is underway," said Himmat Charan, Circle Officer, Jalore.

After the incident, the child was taken to the district hospital but was referred to Ahmedabad where he died on Saturday due to a worsening condition.

The family members alleged that he was beaten to death just for touching a drinking pot of the upper caste and sustained serious injuries on the face and ears.

Meanwhile, the State government announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said in a tweet, " The accused teacher has been arrested and a case has been registered against him for murder and under sections of the SC/ST Act."

"The matter has been taken under the case officer scheme for speedy investigation and punishment for the accused. It will be ensured that the victim's family gets justice at the earliest. The family members of the deceased will be given a relief amount of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's relief fund," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

