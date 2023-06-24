Rajasthan: BSF recovers Pakistan drone, two packets of suspected narcotics in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], June 24 : Border Security Force (BSF) in Rajasthan's Bikaner recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Rawla border, said an official statement on Saturday.

"On the intervening night of 23-24 Jun 2023, alert troops of BSF Bikaner deployed along Indo-Pak IB in Rawla heard the buzzing sound of drone originating from Pakistan side; fired in the direction of the sound and recovered two packets of suspected narcotics (Wt approx 2 kg ) from the site," BSF Rajasthan said in a tweet.

This seizure comes after the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace in Punjab's Tarn Taran sector on Friday night.

"On June 23, 2023, at around 9:12 pm, BSF intercepted movement of a suspected drone near Village - T J Singh, District - Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," BSF Punjab Frontier had said earlier.

A joint search operation was carried out with Punjab Police on Saturday morning after which at about 8:10 am, a drone in broken condition was recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village Lakhana, BSF stated.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

The BSF further said another Pakistani drone was recovered by joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police in the Ferozepur sector.

Similarly, on June 22, the BSF in Punajb's Fazilka recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side along with two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border.

"On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg (appx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district," BSF Punjab Frontier had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor