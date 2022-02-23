Rajasthan Budget 2022: Ashok Gehlot announced the implementation of old pension scheme, 1 lakh government jobs, know 10 big announcements

Jaipur: Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of Rajasthan presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23 on Wednesday. This is the fourth budget of the current Congress government in Rajasthan. In this, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made many big announcements. it has been said to implement the old pension scheme, including taking out a large number of recruitments for government jobs.

Ashok Gehlot also announced that for the first time in the history of Rajasthan, a separate agriculture budget has been presented for the farmers. Apart from this, it has been said in this budget to provide 100 days of employment under Indira Gandhi Shahari Rozgar Yojana on the lines of urban areas. Know what are the big announcements of this year's budget of Rajasthan

1. The old pension scheme will be implemented again in Rajasthan. From January 1, 2004, all government appointments will also get the benefit of this pension scheme.

2. The amount of insurance covered under the Chiranjeevi Health Scheme will be increased from Rs 5 lakh per family per annum to Rs 10 lakh per family per annum.

3. Ashok Gehlot announced that the REET exam will be held in July 2022 only. In this, the earlier candidates will not have to pay fees and will get free travel and facilities as before. Ashok Gehlot said that the recruitment in REET has been increased from 32000 to 62000.

4. Rajasthan Industrial Security Force will be established on the lines of CISF. 2000 personnel will be recruited in Rajasthan Industrial Security Force (RISF).

5. Ashok Mahlot also made a big announcement regarding electricity in the budget. Under this, 50 units of electricity will be given free of cost to all domestic consumers in the state. All consumers up to 150 units will be given the benefit of Rs 3 and from 150 to 300 units, Rs 2 and above will be given according to the slab. 4000 crores will be spent on this.

6. 100 crore EWS fund will be formed for the economically backward. The government will also give smartphones to 11 crore-33 lakh women, this mobile will be given under the Chief Minister's Digital Service Scheme, this mobile will be given to the women head of 33 lakh Chiranjeevi families for 3 years of internet connectivity.

7. Ashok Gehlot said about strengthening tourism in Rajasthan. 1000 crores for this has been announced. For this, marketing and infrastructure will be given.

8. It has been announced to recruit lakhs of posts in government departments in the coming year. To provide employment to 20 thousand women sitting at home, it has been said to implement Mukhyamantri Work from Home Scheme.

9. Announcement has been made to increase the amount of Krishak Badhi Yojana from 2000 crores to 5000 crores. A special mission will be run on a micro-irrigation scheme for 600 crores will be spent to promote organic farming. A provision of Rs 20 crore has been made for small and seam farmers.

10. It has been announced to open 5000 new dairy booths in Rajasthan. In the allotment of these dairy booths, it was said to give priority to women. Lab will be opened in every district to check the quality of animal feed. An announcement has also been made to set up a new food processing center at concessional rates.



