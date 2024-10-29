Rajasthan Bus Accident: 12 Dead, Several Injured As Vehicle Crashes Into Culvert in Sikar (Watch Video)

Sikar, Rajasthan (October 29, 2024): At least 12 people were killed and several others injured when a bus collided with a culvert in Sikar district, Rajasthan, on Tuesday afternoon. The accident took place near Laxmangarh as the bus, traveling from Salasar, lost control and crashed head-on into the culvert. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Laxmangarh for treatment.

#WATCH | 7 people including 5 women have lost their lives and several others are injured after a bus collided with a culvert in Laxmangarh of Rajasthan's Sikar.



The injured have been admitted to the Government Welfare Hospital in Laxmangarh for treatment. pic.twitter.com/H0D1kTpSZ0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 29, 2024

“Twelve people have lost their lives. Some of the injured have been referred to Jaipur, while others are receiving treatment at SK Hospital in Sikar. Proper medical care is being provided to the injured. The cause of the accident is under investigation," IG Satyendra Choudhary said.

"12 people have lost their lives. 7 people died in Laxmangarh. 5 people lost their lives while receiving treatment in the hospital out of 37 patients who were admitted to the hospital," said Mahendra Khichad, Superintendent of Government Welfare Hospital, Sikar.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the incident, extending his condolences to the families of the deceased. He directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

"The loss of life in the bus accident in Sikar's Laxmangarh area is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families," Sharma wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give peace to the departed souls and grant a speedy recovery to the injured. Om Shanti."