Jammu and Kashmir Accident: 30 Injured As Mini-Bus Falls Into Ditch in Udhampur

At least 30 passengers, primarily nursing students, were injured on Tuesday when a private mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a ditch in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, according to officials. The accident occurred around 12:30 PM near the village of Farma while the mini-bus was en route from Salmari to Udhampur.

Authorities launched a rescue operation immediately and rushed 30 passengers to Government Medical College Hospital in Udhampur for treatment.

Officials reported that three of the injured passengers were in serious condition and were being transported to Jammu for specialized treatment. Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai visited the hospital to assess the situation, stating, "Approximately 30 to 35 individuals were traveling in the mini-bus, which, according to initial reports, fell into a gorge due to brake failure." She added that an inquiry will be launched to determine the cause of the accident.

