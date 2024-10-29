Rajasthan Bus Accident Update: 12 killed, Over 40 Injured In Horrific Four-Wheeler Crash In Sikar

12 people were killed, and over 40 others were injured when a bus from Salasar lost control and struck a culvert in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday, police reported. The crash occurred around 2 p.m. in Laxmangarh, with several of the injured in serious condition, now receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

District Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav confirmed that 12 fatalities resulted from the incident, which left many injured passengers hospitalized in Laxmangarh and Sikar. Mahendra Khichad, Superintendent of SK Hospital, stated that seven deaths occurred in Laxmangarh, with a total of 37 patients brought to the hospital, where two were dead on arrival and three died during treatment. Seven have been transferred to Jaipur for further care, while treatment for around 22 to 23 others is ongoing.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his sorrow, extending condolences to the victims’ families and directing officials to ensure thorough medical care for the injured. “The tragic bus accident in Sikar’s Laxmangarh area is heart-wrenching. My sympathies go out to the affected families, and I’ve instructed officials to prioritize the treatment of those injured. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to those hurt,” Sharma shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

According to police, no definitive cause has been identified, though investigations are ongoing. Eyewitnesses near the scene reported the bus abruptly swerved before colliding with the culvert wall, severely damaging its front section. Bystanders, who quickly alerted authorities, described the chaotic aftermath, as passengers screamed and shouted for help before rescue operations commenced.



