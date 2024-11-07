Rajasthan By-Election 2024: Congress Suspends Naresh Meena After He Files Nomination as Independent Candidate from Deoli-Uniara

Jaipur, Rajasthan (November 7, 2024): Congress's Rajasthan unit has suspended rebel party leader Naresh Meena after he filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency. Meena's nomination came after he was denied a ticket by Congress, which selected KC Meena as its candidate for the seat.

The by-polls in Rajasthan on seven seats including Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinwsar, Chorasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh will be held on November 13 with results to be declared on November 20. Sixty-nine candidates, including 10 women, will contest in the bypolls. Of the seven constituencies, four were previously held by Congress, while the BJP, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) each hold one.

Currently, the BJP holds 114 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, with Congress holding 65. The remaining seats are divided among smaller parties, including three for the Bharat Adivasi Party, two for the Bahujan Samaj Party, and one for the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, along with eight Independent members.