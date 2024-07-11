Rajasthan CM chairs meeting to ensure timely implementation of Budget announcements

Jaipur, July 11 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday held a meeting of ministers and senior officials of various departments and shared the action plan to ensure speedy implementation of budget announcements.

Secretary-in-charge and the Minister-in-charge will visit the districts under their charge to fulfil the budget announcements on time.

The Secretary-in-charge will visit the districts under their charge on July 12 afternoon and identify the practical hurdles appearing in the implementation of budget announcements.

They will also work to speed up land identification and allotment. The Minister-in-charge will take information about the progress made in this regard with the Secretaries-in-charge in the districts on July 14.

The Chief Minister said that to achieve the goal of public welfare, it is necessary to remove the possible obstacles immediately and implement the budget announcements on time.

He said that the work related to these announcements should not remain pending at any level so that the common man can get the full benefit of government schemes, programs and policies.

He said that all the ministers will review the progress made on the budget announcements of their department at the departmental level at an interval of every 15 days.

The Chief Minister said that there should not be any delay in the implementation of budget announcements, as this increases the cost.

