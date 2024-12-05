Rajasthan CM, Dy CM attend swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis in Maha

Jaipur, Dec 5 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Thursday attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Chief Minister of Maharashtra in Mumbai.

The Chief Minister congratulated Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Sharma said that the double-engine government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will provide new direction and speed to the development of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari was also in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for the third time amid a galaxy of NDA leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the grand ceremony.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered Fadnavis the oath.

With Thursday’s swearing-in, Fadnavis has started his 3.0 innings. Former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Fadnavis-led council of ministers.

Fadnavis is expected to expand his cabinet on December 11 or 12 ahead of the upcoming winter session of the state legislature starting from December 16 at Nagpur.

Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Chouhan, JP Nadda (who is also BJP president), Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Chirag Paswan, HD Kumaraswamy, Ramdas Athavale were among others who were present on this occasion.

Over 40,000 people participated in the function while who’s who from industry including Mukesh Ambani, who was accompanied by Anant Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Ambani, Dilip Sanghavi, Deepak Parekh were present.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranvir Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit among others came in large numbers.

Consul Generals of various countries were also present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor