Rajasthan CM felicitates team Rajasthan Royals for bagging IPL top slot

Jaipur, April 10 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma felicitated Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals for leading the IPL points table. The team reached the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday night, where he welcomed them by putting Rajasthani turbans on their heads.

Sharma also congratulated all the players of team Rajasthan Royals on their excellent performance.

The Chief Minister, too, was honoured by Rajasthan Royals with the team's pink cap. He was also gifted a bat, a T-shirt and a ball with signatures of Rajasthan Royals players. Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum and Vice President Rajeev Khanna were also present.

In the 17th season of IPL, Rajasthan Royals have played four matches so far. Of these, three matches were held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, while one was held in Mumbai. The team has won all these four matches, and thus put itself at the top position on the IPL points table.

