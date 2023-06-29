Rajasthan CM fractures toes, to work from home for some time; thanks well-wishers

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will work from home for a few days as he fractured his toes after his foot slipped at his residence on Thursday.

After initial treatment at SMS Hospital, the Chief Minister was shifted to CM House. Gehlot expressed gratitude to the people for their best wishes for his recovery. The CM said he would be working from his residence for a few days.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, "Today, after a meeting, while going to my room at the residence, my foot slipped and both the toes were injured. I have come to my residence after preliminary treatment at SMS Hospital."

"Due to a fracture, on the advice of doctors, I will work from home for a few days. Thank you for your best wishes," stated Gehlot.

Earlier, the Chief Minister extended greetings to the people of the state on the festival of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his Tweet, he wrote "Hearty congratulations to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of peace and brotherhood, Eid-ul-Azha."

"May this holy time bring blessings and happiness to all of your lives," said the minister on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

