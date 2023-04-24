Rajasthan: CM Gehlot inaugurates 'Mehangai Rahat Camp' in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 24 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday inaugurated 'Mehangai Rahat Camp' at the Mahapura village of Sanganer in Jaipur district aiming to provide the people of the State relief from inflation.

The State government aims to connect common people in the State with information on public welfare schemes of the state government, according to the Chief Minister.

The camp, is among various such camps that will be held in parts of the State till June 30, months ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls in which chief minister Gehlot is seeking a second term in the office.

These camps are being orgsed at the gram panchayat and ward levels.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had said that the relief camps will benefit the people under various government schemes to help them amid the price rise.

"Every needy family in the State will be provided relief from inflation by connecting them with the public welfare schemes of the state government. For this, Inflation relief camps will be orgzed in the state from April 24 to June 30," Gehlot had said on Sunday.

"The common people will get the benefit of 10 public welfare schemes in the camps, which will provide relief from the rising inflation," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the main objective of this initiative was to empower the common people by giving them complete information about their rights, schemes and their eligibility.

"Registration has been made mandatory in the camps to join the 10 public welfare schemes run by the state government. For the convenience of the common people, a person from any district can register in the camps of other districts also through Janadhar," he said.

"The aim of the state government is that no needy person of the state should be deprived of registration in the relief camp," Chief Minister stressed.

According to the state authorities, 2,700 inflation relief camps are to be orgzed daily. Chief Minister's Guarantee Cards will be made available on the spot after a free registration in 10 schemes to the eligible beneficiaries through inflation relief camps.

