Rajasthan CM holds pre-budget discussions with farmers

Jaipur, June 21 Developed farmers will build a developed Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said during pre-budget discussions with the farmers of the state on Friday.

He also said that the farmers will not face any shortage of electricity or water in Rajasthan.

During the meeting with farmers, cattle rearers, and representatives of dairy associations on Friday, Chief Minister Sharma said that agriculture is not a business, but a duty being performed by the farmers with full devotion.

"Even in adverse geographical and climatic conditions, farmers are producing food grains and nourishing us. We all are indebted to them and this debt cannot be repaid," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that farmers' welfare has been a top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in his third term released the 17th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Stating that the BJP government in Rajasthan has made dedicated efforts for the all-round development of the farmers, the Chief Minister said, "Our government promptly took the important decision to increase the MSP of wheat besides raising the amount payable under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000."

CM Sharma also said that the state government has issued more than 40,000 agricultural power connections and given a subsidy of Rs 8,000 crore in electricity bills to the farmers.

"Approval was issued for installing solar pumps in the fields of more than 50,000 farmers. The state government is also providing interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh cowherds under the Gopal Credit Card Scheme," he said.

