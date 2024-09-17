Rajasthan CM inaugurates exhibition based on PM Modi’s life

Jaipur, Sep 17 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma along with BJP state chief Madan Rathore inaugurated an exhibition based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life at the party office in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that BJP is celebrating the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Seva Pakhwada. "Seva Pakhwada has been started across the state from today. Tulsi distribution was done and an exhibition related to Modi ji's life was exhibited at the BJP state office," the Chief Minister said.

He added that people like PM Modi are born once in a century whose life is dedicated to the development of the country every moment.

He said that the way PM Modi works has carved out four castes namely youth, women, farmers and labourers whom he has pledged to take forward for their development.

“PM Modi has certainly chalked out a way to give direction to the coming generation. I want to say that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will develop and Rajasthan will also develop,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the exhibition set up in the BJP office exhibits a complete depiction of PM Modi’s life. "The way PM Modi has dedicatedly worked for the country and the nation has been displayed in this exhibition. We will all together fulfil the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Developed India 2047’. Our PM worked for the welfare and upliftment of the youth, women, farmers and labourers of the society by keeping them in his mind always,” he said.

He said that the double-engine government of the state is continuously working towards fulfilling the resolution of developed India as well as developed Rajasthan, adding that the BJP government is committed to make Rajasthan a developed Rajasthan.

“In our Rajasthan government, foundation stones worth over Rs 10000 crores will be laid and we will provide employment to more than 8000 youth,” he added.

