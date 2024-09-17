Rajasthan CM launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ fortnight programme

Jaipur, Sep 17 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday launched the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Jaipur while extending best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, saying that PM Modi started the Swachhata Mission as a national movement on 2 October 2014.

He said that under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' fortnight programme, cleaning and sanitation work will be done in the state villages and cities from 17 September to 2 October.

He said that cleanliness and health are synonymous with each other. “Where there is cleanliness, there will definitely be health. Complete cleanliness is not possible without public cooperation. In such a situation, keeping in mind the vision of cleanliness, we all should become a part of this campaign by performing our civic duty,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the state government is determined to give concrete shape to the concept of developed Rajasthan.

“Various important decisions are being taken by our government including Rising Rajasthan, necessary steps for the supply of electricity and water. Under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, not only 7 crore saplings have been planted in Rajasthan. The work of social concerns will be taken forward continuously with the cooperation of all,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also honoured the Safai Mitras by distributing Ayushman cards. Sharma inaugurated the Municipal Corporation's 'Recycle' and 'Jaipur 311' apps by pressing the button. He also released the poster of both these apps. Now, on receiving information from the Municipal Corporation through the 'Recycle App', dry waste will be collected category-wise from the home itself. Also, online payments can be made from home. City residents can use the Jaipur 311 app to resolve Municipal Corporation-related problems.

--IANS

