Rajasthan CM reaffirms govt's dedication to tribal welfare and empowerment

Jaipur, Jan 17 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has emphasised that the development of tribal areas is vital for the inclusive progress of both the state and the nation.

Speaking at a pre-Budget meeting with representatives from the Tribal Area Development Department and other stakeholders, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government's dedication to tribal welfare and empowerment, guided by the principles of Antyodaya and Integral Humanism as envisioned by Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay.

"The state government is making every effort to ensure the upliftment of the tribal community, addressing their needs from basic infrastructure to avenues for progress. The upcoming budget for the financial year 2025-26 will reflect these priorities, with a focus on accelerating tribal development,” he said.

During the meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office, Sharma underlined the importance of creating an inclusive Budget by incorporating suggestions from various sections of society.

He assured that inputs on tribal development would be carefully reviewed and integrated into the Budget to ensure the momentum of progress in these regions.

The Chief Minister highlighted initiatives aimed at preserving tribal heritage and honoring their contributions.

Monuments such as the Kalibai Bhil Memorial in Udaipur, Bansia Charpota in Banswara, and Dungar-Baranda Memorial in Dungarpur are being established to celebrate tribal heroes.

Additionally, the Adi Gaurav Samman recognises and honours the achievements of the tribal community, he said.

CM Sharma outlined steps taken to improve education and sports facilities for tribal youth.

The monthly mess allowance for hostel students has been increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000, while players in sports academies now receive Rs 4,000, up from Rs 2,600.

He applauded the achievements of tribal athletes, particularly the tribal girls who won a silver medal at the international level in Lacrosse.

The Chief Minister reviewed the implementation of budget announcements from the revised 2024-25 budget, which included the establishment of seven new ashram hostels and three residential schools.

Capacity expansion has been completed in four Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and the honorarium for teachers and cooks at Maa-Badi centres has been increased by 10 per cent.

Additionally, 250 new Maa-Badi centers have been approved to enhance access to education, he said.

Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharari highlighted efforts to promote alternative livelihoods such as animal husbandry and fisheries in tribal regions.

These initiatives aim to integrate tribal communities into mainstream development.

The meeting included representatives from Janjati Suraksha Manch (Sirohi), Vagdhara Sansthan (Banswara), Dusra Dashak Sansthan (Baran), Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (Udaipur), and BYF Sansthan (Udaipur), along with individual social workers and community leaders.

Discussions covered a range of issues including education, healthcare, employment, agriculture, organic farming, cultural preservation, and nutrition.

