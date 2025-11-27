Rajasthan CM says Acharya Sundar Sagar’s life lights path of non-violence

Jaipur, Nov 27 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said that Acharya Shri Sundar Sagar Ji Maharaj is illuminating society by spreading the message of knowledge and non-violence, terming his life as an extraordinary blend of sacrifice, penance, and compassion.

Sharma was addressing Acharya Shri Sundar Sagar Ji Maharaj’s divine discourse programme organised at the Sanganer Camp Office.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to the development and protection of all religions and urged citizens to not only listen to the teachings of Jain monks but also incorporate them into their daily lives.

"The lives of Jain monks are rooted in deep spiritual discipline; they relinquish worldly pleasures and follow the path of renunciation," Sharma said.

The CM added that the life of Acharya Shri Sundar Sagar Ji Maharaj teaches society that true greatness lies in humility, true power in non-violence, and true happiness in detachment.

Sharma noted that Jainism teaches the art of living a meaningful life.

The CM pointed out that the 24 Tirthankaras have shown humanity the right path throughout history. He stressed that the core principle of Jainism --“Ahimsa Paramo Dharma” -- is a complete philosophy whose message becomes particularly relevant when the world is troubled by rising violence.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the immense significance of the Five Great Vows of Jainism -- non-violence, truth, non-stealing, celibacy, and non-possession -- in today's materialistic environment, reminding attendees that genuine joy stems from inner contentment, not external possessions.

The state government, Sharma confirmed, is committed to advancing Jain values and actively supporting the development of Jain pilgrimage sites. The government ensures road connectivity, drinking water, sanitation, and security works are completed at these religious destinations.

During the event, the Chief Minister was honoured with the prestigious title of “Matri Bhu Sevak.”

Earlier, Sharma paid respects to all Jain monks, holding their hands as they walked from Shri Adinath Temple at SFS Mansarovar to the Sanganer Camp Office, a journey marked by grand welcomes, flower showers, and band performances.

Acharya Shri Sundar Sagar Ji Maharaj, Acharya Shashank Ji Maharaj, Minister of State for Cooperation Shri Gautam Kumar Dak, Jaipur Greater Deputy Mayor Shri Puneet Karnawat, along with several Jain monks and a large number of devotees, were present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor