Rajasthan CM signs MoU at Lord's Cricket Ground to turn Jaipur into major sports hub

Jaipur, Oct 18 A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Friday at Lord's Cricket Ground, London with Royal Multisport Private Limited, owner of the Rajasthan Royals cricket team, to transform Jaipur into a major sports hub.

An official said that the initiative aims to establish Jaipur as a hub of sports with health and recreational facilities.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, owner of Rajasthan Royals Manoj Badale, legendary cricketer and Director of Rajasthan Royals Kumar Sangakkara and members of the Rajasthan Government delegation were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also met Hugh McGuire, Senior Scientific Advisor, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) on the second day of the UK roadshow.

They had a wide-ranging discussion on NICE's work in healthcare, including supporting clinicians in providing high-quality care through practical guidance, independent evaluation of new health technologies and promoting innovation to improve patient outcomes while ensuring value for taxpayers.

They also discussed possible collaboration in developing healthcare guidelines and introducing innovative health technologies in the state

The Chief Minister also paid floral tribute to the statue of revered Mahatma Gandhi in front of Parliament House in London.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister also had a meeting with UK Minister for Indo-Pacific Affairs Catherine West.

A high-level delegation of Rajasthan is in Europe to invite investors to Rajasthan for making the investment during the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit which will be held in Jaipur in December.

