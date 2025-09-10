Rajasthan CM slams Cong in Assembly, accuses oppn of wasting House's time

Jaipur, Sep 10 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the opposition Congress during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Rajasthan Assembly.

Amid continuous uproar by Congress MLAs, Chief Minister Sharma accused the opposition of indulging in “drama for cheap popularity” instead of raising issues that matter to the people of the state.

“The House is meant to solve the problems of 8 crore people of Rajasthan, but the Opposition is wasting its time. People are watching everything, and when the time comes, they will not forgive such behaviour,” the Chief Minister asserted.

CM Sharma said the session had been convened to highlight and address public grievances, but the Congress had failed to bring any substantive issue to the floor.

“Not a single concrete problem was raised by the opposition so that the real voice of the people could reach the House,” he remarked. Referring to the recent spell of heavy rains that caused hardships in several districts, Sharma alleged that no opposition MLA visited the affected areas.

“Not even one opposition member went to take stock of the situation or share the suffering of the people. On the other hand, our MPs, ministers, MLAs, and officials were on the ground, inspecting affected areas and extending help to wipe the tears of the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister further accused Congress of raising unnecessary objections over the proposed anti-conversion bill instead of focusing on disaster relief and governance.

Reiterating his resolve to continue speaking on people’s issues, Sharma said: “You could not suppress my voice earlier, and you will not be able to silence it in the future. This is a voice raised in the interest of the people, and no one has the power to stifle it.”

The remarks sparked further protests from the Congress benches, but the Chief Minister stood firm, declaring that his government would continue to prioritise public welfare over political theatrics.

Referring to his party colleagues, Chief Minister Sharma said that BJP leaders have emerged from grassroots movements and have always stood with the people.

“Our colleagues faced cane-charge while in the opposition, they fought against injustice. When clouds gather, they feel the pain in their chest because they have struggled for the people,” he remarked.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Sharma said the opposition party had no understanding of the struggles of being out of power. “The Congress does not know the pain of being in the opposition,” he added.

Expressing displeasure over repeated disruptions by Congress MLAs during the monsoon session, the Chief Minister said: “You did not raise any issue that could be discussed. Your only aim is to prove yourself.”

He further emphasised that no one could suppress his voice.

“This government will continue to work for the people of Rajasthan, no matter how much disturbance is created inside the House,” he asserted.

Highlighting his government’s work, Sharma said BJP public representatives and officials have been constantly engaging with citizens at the grassroots level.

“We listened to the people’s Mann Ki Baat and worked to soothe their pain and suffering,” he noted.

Turning to the opposition benches, the CM posed a sharp question: “What is Congress doing in the interest of the people?”

