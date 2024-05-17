Rajasthan Cong slams BJP for anti-encroachment drive in Jalore amid protests

Jaipur, May 17 Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday constituted a four-member committee to understand the 'plight' of the villagers who faced off with the police and the local administration while protesting against an anti-encroachment drive at Odwada village in Jalore district, which, as per officials, followed the directions of the high court.

Dotasra said in a statement, “A state-level committee has been formed by the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee to know the stand of the victimised villagers on the so-called anti-encroachment drive at Odwada village as well as on the inhuman treatment meted out to the villagers by the district administration and the police. The committee members should meet the affected villagers, and prepare a detailed report on the matter."

The villagers in Odwada, including women, strongly resisted a team of officials and police personnel that visited the village to carry out the anti-encroachment drive. Eventually, an additional police force had to be deployed in the village to maintain law and order and to proceed with the anti-encroachment drive.

As per Jalore SP Gyan Chandra Yadav, “The action was taken as per the high court's direction to remove encroachments, including houses, from government land.

"When the team went to the encroachment site, the local people did not allow them to enter the village. The roads were blocked and hence additional policemen were deployed to control the situation after which the anti-encroachment drive started."

Meanwhile, Dotasra also attacked the BJP government in Rajasthan in a post on X, saying: "Destroyed houses, crying families, brutality against women and the cruel face of the police in Odwada, Jalore. Welcome to BJP's new Rajasthan. Shameful!"

The Congress nominee from Jalore, Vaibhav Gehlot, also questioned the drive, claiming that 440 houses were demolished where families lived for years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor