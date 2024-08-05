Rajasthan: Congress legislators to continue stir after MLA's suspension from Budget Session

Jaipur, Aug 5 The Congress legislators in Rajasthan on Monday will continue protesting inside the Assembly after its party MLA Mukesh Bhakar was suspended from the remaining proceedings of the Budget Session.

Bhakar was accused of misbehaving and making wrongful gestures towards Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani amid the uproar in the House.

Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg on Monday noon presented a proposal for Bhakar's suspension after the Speaker asked him to do so, which was passed without any delay.

Speaker Devnani directed the Marshal to remove MLA Bhakar from the Assembly as soon as the proposal for his suspension was passed, following which the House proceedings were adjourned for some time.

The Speaker said that "whether the House runs or not, such behaviour will not be tolerated".

After the Congress MLA's suspension, the Marshals were called asking him to leave the House immediately after which other party MLAs surrounded Bhakar, leading to a fight between the Marshals and them.

Amid the ruckus inside the Assembly, the proceedings of the House have been adjourned till 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Senior Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma fell on the ground while fellow party MLA Anita Jatav broke her bangles during the scuffle between the Marshals and other Congress MLAs inside the Assembly.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has hit out at the BJP on social media platform X, calling it an "autocratic approach of BJP towards elected representatives of the state".

Gehlot added, "First the suspension and forced expulsion of Congress MLA Mukesh Bhakar in the Assembly. Then throwing senior MLA Harimohan Sharma on the ground and even broke the bangles of women MLA Anita Jatav by misbehaving with her. I strongly condemn this act. It is the result of the "dictatorial thinking" of the BJP-led state government due to which such misbehaviour was done with elected public representatives."

Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Julie, has confirmed that Congress MLAs will continue sitting inside the House throughout Monday night.

