Rajasthan Congress MLA urges govt to make movie 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in state

Rajasthan Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on Monday said that the state government should make the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state and that he would write a letter to the Chief Minister for the same.

"Government should make the film The Kashmir Files tax-free in the state. I will write a letter to Chief Minister on the same," Sharma told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state, stating that the film needs to be watched by maximum people.

Earlier, Haryana and Gujarat governments had declared that "The Kashmir Files" movie will be tax-free.

The Haryana government also directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge state GST on the screening of the movie.

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

( With inputs from ANI )

