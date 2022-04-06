Rajasthan cop saves 4 lives during Karauli violence, gets promotion

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot heaped praises on a 31-years old constable, Naitresh Sharma for showing courage and performing his duty, keeping his own life on the line during the Rajasthan's Karauli incident that took place on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Constable Naitresh Sharma informed that he saved three women and one baby girl who were trapped in a burning house during the stone-pelting incident in Rajasthan's Karauli.

Chief Minister Gehlot informed the cop that he has asked top officials to promote him to 'Head Constable'.

"He congratulated me, appreciated my work and also told me about promotion from Constable to 'Head Constable'. I saved a baby girl, her mother and two other women who were trapped in a burning house (during April 2 Karauli violence)," the constable said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gehlot also lashed out at the Centre for Karauli communal violence on Saturday and said that the Central government should take responsibility and condemn recent communal violence in Rajasthan.

On Monday, the Rajasthan police arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Karauli.

The Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said, "After stone pelting took place during the procession in Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and detained seven people for interrogation."

"13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident in the case registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order. 07 people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police," Khamesra added.

Rajasthan CM on Sunday held a meeting with senior officials on the law and order situation in the state.

The curfew in Karauli has been extended till April 7. After communal violence on Saturday during a religious procession, a curfew was imposed in the district by the administration till April 4.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Congress had also formed a three-member fact-finding committee over the Karauli incident.

The Committee includes MLAs Jitendra Singh and Rafiq Khan and Karauli district in-charge Lalit Yadav. The panel will visit Karauli and submit its report to Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

( With inputs from ANI )

