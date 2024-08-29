Rajasthan: Cops, experts share experiences as state-level police officers' conference gets underway

Jaipur, Aug 29 The two-day state-level police officers' conference -- 'Policing with Excellence – The Way Forward' -- began on Thursday at Rajasthan International Center (RIC) here in which police personnel and subject experts shared their experiences on topics related to new criminal laws, artificial intelligence tools, ChatGPT, deep fake, Internet of Things (IoT), digital forensics and prevention of drug trafficking.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police Utkal Ranjan Sahu said that police officers should openly share their experiences in the sessions of the conference, so that everyone can benefit from their knowledge and experiences.

He said that in-depth discussion on the topics set in the technical sessions of the conference will lay the basis for making our policing even better in the coming days.

Sahu appreciated the efforts of the organising committee for preparing the outline of the event with topic combination and complete planning for different sessions of the conference.

In the session chaired by DG Cyber Crime Hemant Priyadarshi on issues related to Artificial Intelligence Tools, ChatGPT, Deep Fake and Internet of Things (IoT), presentations were given by the group of IG Cyber Crime Sharat Kaviraj along with IG of Udaipur Range Ajay Pal Lamba and team.

Guest speaker and subject expert of this session, Supreme Court advocate Dr. Pawan Duggal said that in the coming times, no field will remain untouched by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He elaborated on the emergence and effects of AI tools and technology in the context of the laws being made about AI in the world as well as the IT Act and the proposed Digital India Act in the country.

A special session on New Criminal Laws was held under the chairmanship of DG (ACB) Ravi Prakash Meharda.

Guest speaker and subject expert Rajiv Soni, Vice Principal, University Law College under Rajasthan University, and answered the questions of the police officers in this context.

This session was moderated by Malini Agarwal, Chairperson of the Organisation Committee of the Conference and ADG (Training).

Earlier, Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, DG (Intelligence) gave his presentation in the special session regarding the recommendations of DGP-IG Conference-2023.

On the first day, a presentation was given on digital forensics by ADG (Reorganisation) Dr. Prashakha Mathur along with Jodhpur IG Vikas Kumar, and other officials.

The guest speaker of this session was Senior Director of Data Security Council of India, Venkatesh Murthy.

FSL Director Ajay Sharma attended this session as a special invitee.

Chairperson of the Organisation Committee of the Conference and ADG (Training) Malini Agarwal said that six special sessions will be organised on the second day of the conference on Friday.

These will include presentations by police officers under the leadership of ADG (T&T) Bipin Kumar Pandey on the topics of cyber-security, dark web, cyber crime investigation and cryptocurrency.

A group of police officers under the leadership of ADG Crime Dinesh MN will give a presentation on 'Emerging Trends of Crime in Rajasthan: Evolving a Unified Strategy to Combat Inter and Intra State Gangs'.

Police officers will give their presentation under the leadership of ADG of ATS and SOG V.K. Singh in the session 'Coping with Challenges of Cheating in Competitive Examination: Need for Multi-Dimensional Approach'.

On Friday itself, the fourth session on Crime Against Women, Children and Other Weaker Section will be presented by ADG (Civil Rights) Bhupendra Sahu, on Road Safety and Traffic Management by ADG (Traffic) Hawa Singh Ghumaria and on Road Safety and Traffic Management by the police officers under the leadership of Internal Security IG Rajesh Meena.

