Rajasthan Corona updates: Rajasthan recorded 2,656 fresh Covid cases

Rajasthan in India is facing major numbers of Covid-19 cases in the state, on Thursday the state recorded 2,656 new coronavirus cases while 1,438 cases are from the capital city Jaipur. On the same day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tested positive for Covid-19, he himself revealed the news, and his son Vaibhav Gehlot is also diagnosed with the virus.

According to Medical health department data, on Thursday 2,656 cases were found in the state, out of this data, 1,439 were in Jaipur, 360 in Jodhpur, 144 in Alwar, 90 in Chittorgarh, 89 in Udaipur, 87 in Ajmer, 82 in Bikaner, 79 in Bharatpur, 58 in Kota.

While 7,268 corona patients are going under treatment. So far the state recorded 9,63,109 corona cases, and 9,46,874 have been recovered from the virus till now. Amongst this 404 infected patients got recovered on Thursday. While the death toll reaches 8,967 in the state.



The state administrated 8,45,67,427 of covid vaccine, this includes 8,31,73,748 doses from the 18 years above citizens and 13,93,679 in the age group of 15 to 18 years, said the Health Department spokesman.

