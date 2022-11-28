Rajasthan: Dead bodies of "couple" recovered from water tank in Barmer district

Dead bodies of a woman and a man were found floating in a water tank in Motisara village of Sindhari police station area of Barmer district, the local police said.

The deceased have been identified as Channani and Jogaram, residents of Sindhari.

The local police reached the spot and took out the dead bodies.

As per the information, there was a love affair between the married woman Channani and Jogaram. Both were missing from the house since November 13, after which a missing report was also registered at the Sindhari police station.

The dead bodies of both are said to be about ten days old due to which they were completely rotten.

The police had to struggle a lot to take out the dead bodies. The police also called a team of experts from Barmer district headquarters on the spot.

Sindhari police station has kept both dead bodies in the mortuary located at the community health center of Sindhari. After getting the post-mortem done by the medical board, the dead bodies will be handed over to the relatives for the last rites, the police said.

As per reports the deceased woman married with Vishnaram about six months ago who was suddenly gone missing from her in-laws' house on November 13, after which the in-laws filed a missing complaint at the Sindhari police station.

Following the complaint, the police even started searching and even reached Hyderabad on the basis of suspicion.

The police said that it will take further legal action on the basis of the report of the family members.

( With inputs from ANI )

