Rajasthan Dog Attack: 7-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Alwar

A tragic incident occurred in Alwar, Rajasthan, on Thursday when a seven-year-old girl named Ikraana was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs. Ikraana had been playing in a field with five other children and her grandfather, who had left for the market after instructing them to stay behind. When the children were returning home later in the day, 6-7 stray dogs attacked them, targeting Ikraana.

The attack left the girl severely injured and covered in blood. Farmers working nearby heard her screams and rushed to her aid. They placed Ikraana in a tractor trolley and hurried her to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, the stray dogs chased the trolley for a long distance, continuing their pursuit even as the girl was being transported for help. Tragically, Ikraana succumbed to her injuries shortly after reaching the hospital.

Locals have claimed that the stray dogs responsible for the attack had previously attacked animals and were known to be extremely aggressive. The Nagar Parishad has reportedly made several complaints to the authorities regarding these dangerous dogs, but no action has been taken to capture them.

The incident has caused widespread outrage and fear in the village, with many demanding urgent action to address the stray dog problem and prevent further attacks.