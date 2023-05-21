Rajasthan: DoIT official arrested in black money case

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 21 : An accused official, Ved Prakash Yadav, has been arrested in the case in which police seized over Rs 2.31 crores in cash and 1 kg of gold biscuits from a basement of the government office in Jaipur, police said on Sunday.

"Ved Prakash Yadav, joint director and store in-charge of the Information Technology Department has been arrested in the case. In the CCTV footage scanned by the police, he is seen opening the cupboard and keeping the bag, and taking it out," Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava told ANI.

"Police teams involved in the investigation of the case reached out to accused Vedprakash after going through the CCTV footage of the last 30 days. Prakash was seen committing the dubious act in the footage, accordingly, he was interrogated in custody, then he accepted his crime," he added.

Police further mentioned that after the interrogation by police, the accused Ved Prakash has been handed over to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

"Joint Director DOIT Vedprakash Yadav has been taken into custody by Jaipur Commissionerate Police and handed over to ACB after interrogation," he said.

Police said that the accused Yadav had bought the recovered gold for Rs 38 lakh.

"Yadav had bought the gold bullion for about Rs 38 lakh during demonetization in 2016. As the matter was related to bribery, the police sent the accused officer to the Anti-Corruption Bureau with a report. At present, ACB will investigate this matter and will also collect information from which people Yadav took bribes for what work," he said.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

In this regard, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on late Saturday night said that no one will be spared, a day after state police seized unclaimed cash worth crores and a gold bar from a government building here.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Khachariyawas said, "Action will be taken against those officials who were involved. Rajasthan Police has seized the cash and will not spare anyone. If anyone is found doing wrong, whether, in the Centre or Rajasthan government, they will face the consequences."

