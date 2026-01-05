Rajasthan Dy CM inaugurates two-day medical camp for ex-servicemen

Jaipur, Jan 5 In a significant tribute to the spirit of service and sacrifice of India’s veterans, Military Hospital, Jaipur, organised a two-day medical camp for ex-servicemen on Monday.

The camp is a part of the lead-up to Army Day celebrations, which were inaugurated by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

The initiative marked a historic step towards ensuring comprehensive, free-of-cost medical care for veterans and their families.

The camp offers integrated healthcare services, including a Bone and Joint Wellness Clinic with on-the-spot X-ray and BMD testing, specialist consultations by eminent orthopaedic surgeons and personalised physiotherapy with live exercise demonstrations.

Comprehensive cardiac care is also offered through expert cardiologist consultations, supported by on-site ECG and ECHO facilities, along with same-day availability of prescribed medicines.

While addressing the august gathering, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command, highlighted that within the Command, there are approximately 3,70,000 ex-servicemen and 7,30,000 dependents, out of which around 31,000 are cardiac and nearly 16,000 are orthopaedic patients.

Recognising this essential need, the medical camp was designed to provide targeted, high-quality healthcare facilities catering specifically to them.

He also mentioned the previous health care activities organised for ex-servicemen by Military Hospital Jaipur, like cataract surgery eye camp and establishment of a cardiac lab.

The camp served as a one-stop centre for diagnostics, medical advice and health guidance, reflecting the Indian Army’s enduring commitment to the welfare of its retired personnel and their families.

Beyond clinical care, the initiative sought to motivate veterans to remain active, self-reliant and health-conscious, promoting physical fitness and mental well-being in their post-service life.

Military Hospital, Jaipur, continues to uphold its reputation as one of the premier military medical institutions in the region, dedicated to delivering world-class healthcare to serving and retired personnel alike.

Monday’s camp stands out as a testament to its vision of compassionate, inclusive and community-driven medical service.

