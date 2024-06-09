Rajasthan: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Sikar District

Earthquake tremors were felt in various locations in Sikar district at midnight on Saturday, causing a brief period of fear and confusion among residents. Although the earthquake was not very strong, no casualties have been reported. The tremors occurred around 11:45 pm in several areas, including the district headquarters of Sikar, as well as Devgarh, Harsh, Antari, Danta Ramgarh, and Khatushyamji. In many places, such as Khatushyamji, beds, tables, and other items started shaking, causing alarm.

This is not the first time Sikar has experienced an earthquake. On February 18, 2023, the district also felt tremors. According to Meteorological Center Director Radheshyam Sharma, the recent earthquake had a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located in Devgarh, Sikar. The earthquake's epicenter was five kilometers below the ground.