Rajasthan: FIR against former BJP MP Krishnendra Kaur for allegedly slapping constable

A case has been registered against former BJP Lok Sabha MP Krishnendra Kaur for allegedly obstructing security officials and slapping a police constable in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, according to an official.

Kaur, who is also a member of a former Bharatpur royal family, is accused of misbehaving with the constable on Friday around 7 pm at Akhad Tiraha here in the city.

The case was registered after the constable complained against the former MLA at Kotwali police station.

"An FIR has been registered in Kotwali police station, in which police constable Gajraj of RAC has lodged the FIR. Soon investigation will be started and legal action will be taken," Assistant Superintendent of Police, Anil Meena said.

The constable who lodged the complaint, Gajraj Singh is posted in the 6th Battalion of RAC of Bharatpur.

Singh said that he was on duty on the blockade running at Akhad Tirahe when the BJP leader parked her car in the middle of the road. On him raising an objection, she misbehaved.

"At 7 pm, the former MLA Krishnendra Kaur parked her car in the middle of the road. I signalled Kaur's car to pass, but the driver parked it. Kaur was sitting inside the car. She started abusing me, and after some time she got down from the car and slapped me," the constable said.

He added that two other persons were accompanying Kaur.

"Her driver and the others also abused me. I informed in-charge Prabhu Dayal and higher officials about the incident, after which I filed a case against Kaur," he added.

Head constable Hakim Singh, who was present with constable Gajraj Singh at the time of the incident, alleged that while on duty on Friday, the former lawmaker assaulted and misbehaved with the constable on being asked to remove the vehicle.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

