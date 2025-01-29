Rajasthan Fire: Two People Burnt Alive in Fiery Vehicle Collision Near Nasirabad Bridge in Kishangarh (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 29, 2025 06:29 PM2025-01-29T18:29:20+5:302025-01-29T18:31:13+5:30

A devastating fire broke out near Nasirabad Bridge in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, following a collision between two trailers. The intense ...

A devastating fire broke out near Nasirabad Bridge in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, following a collision between two trailers. The intense flames engulfed the area, and tragically, two individuals lost their lives in the blaze. Local authorities rushed to the scene, but the fire's severity prevented any immediate rescue efforts. 

The cause of the collision and the resulting fire is still under investigation. Emergency teams are working on clearing the wreckage and determining the full extent of the damage. This tragic incident has left the community in shock as they await further details from the authorities.
 

Tags :rajasthanCar AccidentFire NewsAccident NewsAjmer