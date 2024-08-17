Rajasthan: Force Deployed in Udaipur After Clash Between Children; Section 144 and 24-Hour Internet Shutdown Imposed

The Rajasthan government has implemented a 24-hour internet shutdown in Udaipur following communal tensions that flared up after a Class 10 student allegedly stabbed another boy at a government school on Friday. The situation escalated into a clash between two groups of children, prompting the deployment of additional forces in the city. To maintain law and order, the Udaipur district administration has enforced Section 144 and ordered an internet blackout from 10 PM last night.

Violence erupted in Udaipur after a Class 10 student was reportedly attacked with a knife by a classmate at a government school. Udaipur District Collector Arvind Poswal informed news agency ANI that the administration received a complaint about the altercation between the two children earlier in the morning.

"This incident took place in the early hours today. We received info about a fight between two children, in which one child was attacked on his thighs with a knife. The wound was deep and the child was immediately taken to the hospital," Poswal said.

Following the incident, members of various Hindu groups gathered at Madhuban in the city to protest the stabbing. The demonstration soon turned violent.

