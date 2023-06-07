Rajasthan: Four killed in road accident in Sikar

By ANI | Published: June 7, 2023 09:44 AM 2023-06-07T09:44:14+5:30 2023-06-07T09:45:02+5:30

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], June 7 : Four people were killed after a truck rammed into a car in Rajasthan's ...

Rajasthan: Four killed in road accident in Sikar | Rajasthan: Four killed in road accident in Sikar

Rajasthan: Four killed in road accident in Sikar

Next

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], June 7 : Four people were killed after a truck rammed into a car in Rajasthan's Sikar on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Salasar-Fatehpur road in Fatehpur on Wednesday morning. Police reached the spot.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Fatehpur india Disney India All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen Communist Party Of India Marxist India Today Air Asia India Asia India Fifa U 17 World Cup India All India Football Federation United India