Rajasthan: Four killed in road accident in Sikar
By ANI | Published: June 7, 2023 09:44 AM 2023-06-07T09:44:14+5:30 2023-06-07T09:45:02+5:30
Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], June 7 : Four people were killed after a truck rammed into a car in Rajasthan's ...
Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], June 7 : Four people were killed after a truck rammed into a car in Rajasthan's Sikar on Wednesday.
The accident took place on Salasar-Fatehpur road in Fatehpur on Wednesday morning. Police reached the spot.
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app