Rajasthan govt will not be able to fulfil Budget promises: LoP

Jaipur, July 10 Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tikaram Jully on Wednesday termed the Budget as a mere formality of the government while also questioning the silence of the government on Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

“The government will not be able to fulfil the promises made in the Budget,” the LoP said.

He said that through this anti-people budget, the government has given "lollipops" to the people of the state.

He said that the state Finance Minister has only patted her back by reading this Budget. “This Budget is far from the ground reality,” the LoP said.

He said that the Budget did not talk about the basic facilities of the common man. “The government has lied in the budget that 20,000 jobs were given to the youth and the resolution of 40 lakh recruitment in 5 years is also a Jumla,” the LoP said.

He said that on the lines of PM Modi, the Rajasthan government is cheating the youth.

“PM Modi also talked about giving employment to two crore youth every year. On the same pattern, the state government is also playing with the future youth of our youth. There is no vision in this Budget for the welfare of the people,” the LoP said.

