Rajasthan Health Sciences University (Amendment) Bill 2025 passed by voice vote; RIMS to be set up in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 3 The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Rajasthan Health Sciences University (Amendment) Bill, 2025 by voice vote.

Speaking after the discussion, Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh announced that a Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) will be set up in Jaipur, modelled on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The minister said that the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) will be upgraded, and RIMS will be established on 40 acres of land with world-class, super-speciality facilities. Adequate budgetary provision has already been made by the state government for this ambitious project.

“The establishment of RIMS will not only make Rajasthan a leader in advanced medical services but will also promote medical tourism,” he added. Singh informed the House that RIMS is expected to be ready in the next two years.

Patients eligible under government health schemes will receive free treatment at the institute, thereby reducing the load on existing government hospitals.

The institute will function as an autonomous institution to ensure efficiency and quality standards.

According to the amendment bill, the state government will have the authority to declare any component of the university or any college established by it as a government college.

In such cases, administrative control and all assets -- land, buildings, and laboratories -- will be vested with the state government.

The Health Minister said that the government’s priority is to ensure that people of Rajasthan do not need to travel outside the state for highly specialised medical treatment.

With the establishment of RIMS, the state will get a new dimension in advanced healthcare and world-class medical infrastructure.

