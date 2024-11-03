Rajasthan holds first mining lease auction

Jaipur, Nov 3 Rajasthan has held the first auction for the mining lease of one of the two gold mines while the auction for the composite license of the other mine was also held, said an official on Sunday.

Principal Secretary Mines and Petroleum said that the Mines and Geology Department has set a new record by successfully auctioning 32 major mineral blocks through the central government's e-portal until October this financial year, which is the highest in the country.

He added that the state government has a zero-tolerance policy on illegal mining.

“To promote legal mining, there is an emphasis on e-auction through the e-portal of the Central government in a transparent manner by preparing major mineral blocks in a planned manner,” the senior official said.

He said that after the new provisions, 419 major mineral blocks have been auctioned across the country so far.

“At least 86 major mineral blocks have been auctioned in Rajasthan, whereas 75 major mineral blocks have been auctioned in Madhya Pradesh, 48 in Orissa, 45 in Karnataka and 40 in Maharashtra,” the senior official added.

He pointed out that for the first time, the Central government has started auctioning critical mineral blocks on its own level and has auctioned 14 blocks.

“Auction of major mineral blocks is going on in major mineral producing states of the country including Rajasthan,” he said.

He informed that 32 major rock blocks were auctioned in the state this financial year, including the mining lease of 22 blocks of limestone and one block of gold, composite license of five blocks of iron ore and one block of gold and stock hole for composite license of three blocks of base metal and associated theatres.

The senior official added that a plan is being made to prepare more blocks through the e-portal to prevent illegal mining and tourism development in the state.

