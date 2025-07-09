Rajasthan: Indian Air Force Jet Crashes in Churu (Watch Video)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) jet crashed in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Wednesday, July 9, according to reports. Officials from the Rajaldesar police station in Bhanoda village, Ratangarh Tehsil, said that two pilots were present.

Visuals From Crash Site

#BREAKING: Army Plane/Fighter jet (Confirmation awaited) has crashed in Bhanuda village, Churu district, Rajasthan. Rescue teams are on-site and emergency protocols have been activated. Details about the pilot and cause of the crash are awaited. pic.twitter.com/eyAf5SX4Nz — Bishwajeet Maurya (@bishwamaurya_) July 9, 2025

According to the news agency ANI, the IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashed near the Churu district. Videos and photos of the crash went viral on social media from the accident site. Visuals show locals in the area picking up the wreckage of the crashed jet, while black smoke can also be visible at the site, which looks like a forest area. One of the images also shows proof of a Jaguar fighter jet. On the crashed part of the jet, a label describes 'Jaguar 'SEPECAT.'

More details are awaited.