Rajasthan Interim Budget 2024: Diya Kumari Announced Mission Olympics 2028, Recruitment to 70,000 Posts

While presenting the budget in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, State Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced, "I announce Mission Olympics 2028. Fifty talents will be selected to participate in the Olympics for this initiative, and an acceleration center and acceleration coach will be established in Jaipur." Additionally, she allocated Rs 1,000 crore to establish and upgrade schools, colleges, hospitals, and administrative buildings, and announced recruitment to fill 70,000 posts as key announcements in Rajasthan's interim Budget presented on Thursday, February 8.

प्रदेशवासियों को प्रदूषण रहित आवागमन की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाने के साथ ही फॉसिल फ्यूल की बचत के लिए पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट में इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से उदयपुर, जयपुर और कोटा जैसे बड़े शहरों के लिए 500 इलेक्ट्रिक बसें उपलब्ध करवाई जाएंगी।



Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari further announced the Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan to create 5 lakh water harvesting structures in 20,000 villages over the next four years, for which a provision of Rs 11,200 crore has been made. Kumari criticized the former government for neglecting several assembly constituencies, stating, "The previous government did not approve any plan for many areas like Ladpura, Nasirabad, Siwana, Ahor, Dag, Malpura. Now, to ensure a regional balance of development, Rs 1,000 crore has been announced for setting up and upgrading additional colleges, schools, hospitals, and administrative buildings."

The minister announced a Detailed Project Report to expand Jaipur Metro from Sitapura to Ambabari to address the problem of traffic congestion in Jaipur city. She also mentioned the initiation of Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan-2 to create 5 lakh water harvesting structures in 20,000 villages over the next four years with a provision of Rs 11,200 crore.

During her speech, Kumari accused the former government of financial mismanagement, corruption, lack of vision, and held it responsible for the financial burden on the state and electricity companies. Her remarks triggered a ruckus in the House, following which Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma requested members to listen to the Budget speech "by a woman finance minister."

Leader of the opposition Tikaram Jully said there was no objection over the presentation of a vote on account by a woman minister but stated it was inappropriate to make political allegations in it, and suggested sticking to the Budget speech. A full Budget for 2024-25 will be presented in July. Under Article 116 of the Constitution, a vote on account is presented to meet essential government expenditure for a limited period until the Budget is approved. It is granted for a few months for an amount equivalent to one-sixth of the total estimates.