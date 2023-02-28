Rajasthan Legislative Assembly resumed after 10 days

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly resumed today after a gap of 10 days. However, the BJP did not take any decision on the leader of the opposition, the sources said.

According to the sources, the house proceedings started today but Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) did not decide on appointing the opposition's leader. Since when Gulabchand Kataria was appointed as the Governor of Assam on February 12, the post of Opposition Leader in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is vacant.

"It does not seem less than a challenge for the BJP to elect the Opposition leader", added the source.

Further explaining the challenge for the BJP to elect an opposition leader the source said, "Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan later this year and there are various contenders within the BJP for the post of Leader of Opposition. In such a situation, BJP will not hurry to the selection of Opposition Leader as it may lead the party to suffer loss in the coming election."

"However, Rajendra Rathore, the deputy leader of the opposition will indirectly be handling the responsibility of the Opposition Leader, till the leader is not elected", the source added.

Informing about the involvement of Vasundhara Raje in the race for Opposition Leader, the source said, "In Rajasthan, BJP is the opposition party and the leader of the opposition is considered to be the highest post for the party in the house. This is the reason why many big leaders of the BJP are considered contenders for this post. Among them, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's name is at the top, while Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore is naturally said to be in the race of a contender for this post."

Further, the sources associated with Rajasthan BJP reveal that in view of the current situation, the entry organization has suggested a formula to state in-charge Arun Singh, in which Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod has been suggested to be given the responsibility of Leader of Opposition for the next few years.

"This is because, after the current budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, there will be only one Vidhan Sabha session, that too will be a brief session. After that, all the political parties and leaders will start preparing for the next assembly elections. In such a situation, the state organization also wants someone to be appointed as Opposition Leader to avoid all possible displeasure among the party leaders," the source added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP State President Dr Satish Poona said that the decision of the Leader of the Opposition will be taken by the party's high command and the party itself.

Talking to ANI, Satish said, "The party high command has full information in its cognizance and we all will abide by the decision taken by the party high command".

( With inputs from ANI )

