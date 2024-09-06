Rajasthan looking at tourism boost with proposed 'Shri Krishna Gaman Path'

Jaipur, Sep 6 Tourism stakeholders in Rajasthan are optimistic about a boost in business following the recent announcement of developing a Shri Krishna Gaman Path religious circuit.

This new circuit announced last month by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during his visit to Ujjain will link sites associated with Lord Krishna across two states -- Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

To be developed jointly by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments, the proposed circuit will promote cultural and religious sites associated with Lord Krishna.

The Shri Krishna Gaman Path will begin from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, where Lord Krishna was born, and traverse through Rajasthan before concluding in Ujjain, where Lord Krishna received teachings at the Sandipani Ashram.

The circuit aims to connect Lord Krishna's birthplace with his Gurukul at Sandipani Ashram, highlighting the key locations from his early life to spiritual learnings.

The new circuit will span approximately 800 km, with around 500 km passing through six districts of Rajasthan. Travellers along this stretch will have the opportunity to visit over 30 significant and smaller temples located between Mathura and Ujjain.

Welcoming the announcement of the new circuit, a tourism stakeholder in Jaipur said, "The proposal sounds good for the industry as it will help religious tourism prosper in the state. It will lead to more domestic tourists coming to Rajasthan, thus creating employment opportunities for the state's people."

He added that due to geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world, including in Europe and the Middle East, foreign tourist footfalls in Rajasthan may get affected and hence more domestic tourist arrivals due to the new circuit will come as a much-needed boost.

"The Shri Krishna Gaman Path will also promote our culture and heritage," he said.

Another tourism stakeholder said that the industry is hoping big from this new circuit.

"This can prove to be another Ayodhya where the building of the Ram Temple has come as a big boost for the tourism sector in Uttar Pradesh. Religious tourism has witnessed a big boom in the last 10 years, and with the announcement of the Shri Krishna Gaman Path, we are hoping that tourism in Rajasthan will also get a push, just like what the Kashi Corridor and the Ram Temple did in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Gajendra Luniwal, President of the Hotel Association of Jaipur, said that with the proposed Shri Krishna Gaman Path, there is optimism that the good days of tourism are returning to Rajasthan.

"Deputy CM Diya Kumari, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, is taking keen interest in boosting the sector. Further, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Rajasthan has been appointed the Union Tourism Minister. So with two key ministers who understand the sector and know the state well leading from the front, we are optimistic that the good days of tourism will return to Rajasthan," Luniwal told IANS.

In 2023, 17.90 crore tourists visited Rajasthan, including 16.99 lakh foreigners, as per official sources.

