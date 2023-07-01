Rajasthan: Mahabhog of 2,700 kg bread offered at Siddha Peeth Balaji Temple

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], July 1 : A Mahabhog of 2,700 kg bread was offered at Siddha Peeth Balaji Temple in Sikar on Saturday.

Mahaprasad will be distributed to about 25,000 devotees in the course of seven days. The whole work of rolling and baking Mahabhog was done under the supervision of Pandit Ramdas Ji Maharaj Punasar Baapji of Jodhpur.

This was the first time ever that the Mahabhog was prepared in such a huge quantity.

The Mahaprasad or Mahabhog was prepared for the occasion of Guru Poornima which falls on July 3, Monday. The Mahaprasad will be distributed for the next seven among the devotees visiting the temple.

The temple is located in the Sikar district of Rajasthan

Shri Balaji Sidhpeeth Temple was established on 8 January 2005. The temple is mainly devoted to Lord Hanuman and the Lord Shiva family in Hinduism.

It is believed that a solution to any problem can be received by visiting the temple for 21 Tuesdays.

